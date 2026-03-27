NCAA Tournament Live Updates from No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan in Sweet 16
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CHICAGO–– Alabama basketball is back in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season under head coach Nate Oats. The 4-seed Crimson Tide will take on 1-seed Michigan from the United Center in Chicago.
Both teams are coming off of 20-plus point wins in the Round of 32.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on TBS and TruTV, but BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
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Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
Because Alabama is the lower-seeded team, Alabama will be wearing its Crimson uniforms for the first time this tournament.
Alabama arrived to the arena a little after 5 p.m.
Alabama will be without Aden Holloway for the third straight game following his arrest for marijuana possession.
How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Who: Midwest 4-seed Alabama (25-9 overall, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament) vs. Midwest 1-seed Michigan (33-3 overall, 19-1 Big Ten; 2-1 Big Ten Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament)
When: Friday, March 27, 6:35 p.m. CT
Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: TBS/TruTV
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn
SiriusXM: 202
Series: Alabama leads 1-0, with the lone matchup occurring on Nov. 29, 2009.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide outlasted the Wolverines 68-66 at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. JaMychal Green shined with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He slammed the go-ahead dunk with five seconds remaining. Mikhail Torrance was everywhere with 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide obliterated 5-seed Texas Tech 90-65 in the Round of 32 on March 22 in Tampa, Florida. Alabama started strong on both ends of the floor with a 49-25 halftime lead, and it was more than enough to get the job done. It was the largest scoring margin between a 4 and 5 seed in NCAA Tournament history, as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way with 24 points.
Last time out, Michigan: The Wolverines cruised past 9-seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the Round of 32 on March 21 in Buffalo, New York. All five of Michigan's starters finished with 10-plus points, including a team-high 25 on 9 of 13 from the field (3 of 5 from deep) from Unanimous First Team All-American Yaxel Lendeborg.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_