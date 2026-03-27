NCAA Tournament Live Updates from No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan in Sweet 16

CHICAGO–– Alabama basketball is back in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season under head coach Nate Oats. The 4-seed Crimson Tide will take on 1-seed Michigan from the United Center in Chicago.

Both teams are coming off of 20-plus point wins in the Round of 32.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on TBS and TruTV, but BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

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Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Because Alabama is the lower-seeded team, Alabama will be wearing its Crimson uniforms for the first time this tournament.

Alabama arrived to the arena a little after 5 p.m.

Alabama basketball enters the United Center ahead of tonight’s game against 1-seed Michigan.



Guard Aden Holloway was not with the team pic.twitter.com/eZsOWdqadQ — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) March 27, 2026

Alabama will be without Aden Holloway for the third straight game following his arrest for marijuana possession.

How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Who: Midwest 4-seed Alabama (25-9 overall, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament) vs. Midwest 1-seed Michigan (33-3 overall, 19-1 Big Ten; 2-1 Big Ten Tournament, 2-0 NCAA Tournament)

When: Friday, March 27, 6:35 p.m. CT

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: TBS/TruTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn

SiriusXM: 202

Series: Alabama leads 1-0, with the lone matchup occurring on Nov. 29, 2009.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide outlasted the Wolverines 68-66 at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. JaMychal Green shined with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He slammed the go-ahead dunk with five seconds remaining. Mikhail Torrance was everywhere with 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide obliterated 5-seed Texas Tech 90-65 in the Round of 32 on March 22 in Tampa, Florida. Alabama started strong on both ends of the floor with a 49-25 halftime lead, and it was more than enough to get the job done. It was the largest scoring margin between a 4 and 5 seed in NCAA Tournament history, as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way with 24 points.

Last time out, Michigan: The Wolverines cruised past 9-seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the Round of 32 on March 21 in Buffalo, New York. All five of Michigan's starters finished with 10-plus points, including a team-high 25 on 9 of 13 from the field (3 of 5 from deep) from Unanimous First Team All-American Yaxel Lendeborg.

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