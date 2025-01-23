Alabama Represented in First Round of Mel Kiper's Mock Draft: Roll Call, January 23, 2025
Alabama has 11 players who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, all of which aim to continue the Crimson Tide's dominance in the NFL for years to come.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. created his first mock draft (round one only) on Wednesday, nearly three full months before the Tennessee Titans go on the clock with the first overall pick.
The first Alabama player off the board for Kiper is offensive guard Tyler Booker. The First Team All-American is also Kiper's first full-time guard taken, as Booker is projected to go 16th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
"Booker might be the best pure guard in the class," Kiper wrote. "He's strong at the point of attack, and no one gets past him. And he's rugged in the run game, getting to the second level to clear lanes."
Kiper only had one other Alabama standout selected in the first round, as linebacker Jihaad Campbell is projected to go right after Booker at No. 17 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell is Kiper's second and only other linebacker that could be taken in the first round, joining Georgia's Jalon Walker (8th overall to Carolina Panthers).
"I'm matching [the Bengals] with a prospect who does a little bit of everything on that side of the ball," Kiper wrote. "Campbell had 112 tackles, 5 sacks, 12 run stops and an interception this season. He's instinctive and explosive."
Jalen Milroe was the only other Alabama draft prospect mentioned by Kiper in the first round, as he considered the dual-threat quarterback as an option for the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26, but instead chose Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
No results.
Did You Notice?
- 2024 Alabama football co-captain and linebacker Deontae Lawson shared how fellow co-captains Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore each showed him another form of leadership that he'll "carry for the rest of (his) life." Lawson is returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2025 season but the other three co-captains from this past season's team have each declared for the NFL Draft.
- Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy is very excited to get the season started. He's pumped about his team's depth, athleticism, speed, and for the first time in his tenure, he believes that "almost everybody on the squad can play multiple positions.
- Former Alabama standout and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper opened up about his lower-than-expected usage in the team's offense despite being traded there earlier this season. This is the first year that the 2014 Heisman Trophy finalist and five-time NFL Pro Bowler has made the Conference Championship round of the playoffs and he couldn't be happier.
- Former Alabama golfers Davis Riley, Trey Mullinax and Lee Hodges will each be competing in the Famers Insurance Open this weekend. The tournament is taking place at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. and the purse is $9.3 million ($1.67 million winner's share).
- Alabama men's tennis was placed at No. 19 in the ITA Team Rankings.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.”
–– Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016