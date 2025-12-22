Alabama Women's Basketball Improves To Historic 14-0: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball is off to its best start in program history. The Crimson Tide beat Troy 77-59 in its final nonconference game to move to 14-0 and tie its longest winning streak ever.

The Trojans kept the game close in the first half, before Alabama ran away with it in the third quarter. For the third straight game, four Crimson Tide players scored in double figures: Jessica Timmons (23), Essence Cody (16), Karly Weathers (15), and Diana Collins (10).

"I'm just really proud. When it got hard today, I thought we embraced it," head coach Kristy Curry said. "I'm proud of our tenacity on the boards, our ability to have great balance offensively, and again, when it got hard today, we embraced it, especially Karly [Weathers] and Jess [Timmons] - they just have a special will. I think your will has to be stronger than your skill, and these two were just amazing today."

Alabama received 13 votes in last week's AP Poll, and may have done enough to finally earn a spot with blowout wins over Sam Houston State and Tulane also coming this past week. The Crimson Tide has an extended break ahead of the start of SEC play on Jan. 1, when it travels to face No. 3 South Carolina. The Gamecocks, led by future Hall of Fame head coach Dawn Staley, have won 23 straight games against Alabama.

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

This Weekend's Crimson Tide Results:

Football: Alabama 34, Oklahoma 24

Men's Basketball: Alabama 92, Kennesaw State 81

Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Troy 59

Did You Notice?

Alabama football tight end Josh Cuevas became the sixth player to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl. Cuevas will join Jam Miller, Germie Bernard, Tim Keenan, Deontae Lawson, and Justin Jefferson in Mobile.

Bryce Young continued his career year, leading the Panthers to a 23-20 win over the Bucaneers. Young went 21/32 with 191 yards and two touchdowns, and drove Carolina down the field to set up a game-winning field goal in the game's final minutes. Young has now led 12 game-winning drives in his career, the most of any quarterback in the league in that span. The Panthers sit at 8-7 and are in the driver's seat to win the NFC South.

Malachi Moore had eight tackles and his first career forced fumble for the Jets in their 29-6 loss to the Saints. Moore has quietly put together a very solid rookie campaign, with 84 tackles on the season. Kool-Aid McKinstry had five tackles and a pass defended for New Orleans.

the play that set up the opening points



📺: #NYJvsNO on CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/XvsFDqZPNb — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2025

Noah Clowney scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Brooklyn Nets in their 96-81 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 13.4 points and four rebounds per game this season.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field."

– Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This: