Alabama in the NFL Draft and DeBoer Adds Another 5-Star QB on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down days two and three of the NFL Draft and examine where the Alabama players ended up before talking about Kalen DeBoer adding a 5-star quarterback into the Class of 2027.

The show opens on the voicemail line as Dax gives us his thoughts on the NFL Draft. Dax opens up the discussion for the rounds two through seven prospects as we begin discussing the weekend's action. Eight more Alabama players were drafted, and five others landed undrafted free agent deals to compete in training camp. We steal a phrase from former Alabama coach Nick Sabana and ask who maximized their value during their time at the Capstone?

The program talks about Germie Bernard in Pittsburgh, Domani Jackson in Green Bay and Jam Miller in New England. We discuss why Deontae Lawson and Jaeden Roberts went undrafted and their fit in Philadelphia before talking about quarterbacks.

We transition and tie things together by talking about Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven. Haven saw Ty Simpson selected in the first round and knows the last three DeBoer quarterbacks have been chosen in the top three rounds. Can Austin Mack become the fourth? We discuss the quarterback future in Tuscaloosa as DeBoer has a talented gunslinger in every class.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.