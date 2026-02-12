Alabama Rolls in Oxford, Richard Owens Added to Football Staff and Mock Drafts on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama basketball's victory over Ole Miss, Kalen DeBoer hiring Richard Owens, Mel Kiper Jr.'s ranking of Crimson Tide prospects ahead of the draft and Alabama's athletic budgets.

The program begins with Alabama's 93-74 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night. We discuss how the Crimson Tide shot the ball so poorly in the first half, but so well in the second to extend its winning streak to three games. Did Alabama's performance give you more confidence in the team as they won without Charles Bediako? We discuss Aiden Sherrell's performance as the sophomore forward stood alone in the front court.

The discussion transitions to Alabama football's reported addition of Richard Owens from Louisville to be the Crimson Tide's next tight end's coach. Owens has extensive experience coaching offensive line and tight ends at multiple college stops. Which members of the coaching stafff does he already have relationships with? Will he be involved in reviving the running game, and if he will pull double duty helping the offensive line are all discussed.

The show then moves into the NFL draft as Mel Kiper Jr. ranked all the Alabama players among their peers. What do his rankings indicate about the talent on this past year's Crimson Tide team?

Lastly, we highlight the latest athletic budget report and discuss our takeaways as women's basketball cost the department the most money, while football kept Alabama afloat.

