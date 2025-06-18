Alabama Rowing Hires Kumari Lewis as Next Head Coach
Alabama hired Kumari Lewis as its next rowing head coach on Wednesday morning, per Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne.
Lewis fills in for Glenn Putyrae, who announced in May that he was stepping down after seven seasons as the Crimson Tide's head coach.
Lewis spent the last eight years on Penn's coaching staff, including the last two as the team's associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
"We are excited to welcome Kumari Lewis as the next head coach of Alabama Rowing," Byrne said in a press release. "She is widely regarded as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the sport and came highly recommended by many throughout the search process."
During her time at Penn, the Quakers advanced to the program's first four full-team appearances at the NCAA Championship in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Penn's NCAA boats won five medals at the Ivy League Championship.
"Coach Lewis has a proven track record of success in one of the most competitive rowing conferences in the nation and has been instrumental in Penn's past recruiting efforts," Byrne said. "She brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm and is a wonderful addition to our outstanding lineup of coaches."
The former Bucknell standout was a First Team All-Patriot League rower coached with United States Rowing for the U.S. Junior National High Performance Camp in 2019 and the Junior National Olympic Development Camp in 2021. In 2023 the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) Region named Penn the Region I Staff of the Year.
"I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible group of women at Alabama," Lewis said in the press release. "This team has the capacity to do something exceptional, and I am excited to help make that happen alongside an amazing staff. The University community is unparalleled, and I am humbled by the opportunity to be part of it. Row Tide!"