Alabama Head Rowing Coach Glenn Putyrae Stepping Down
The Alabama women's rowing program will have a new coach next season. The university announced Monday that Glenn Putyrae has decided to step down after seven seasons in charge.
"I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve as head coach of Alabama rowing for the past seven years. This decision did not come easily. However, it was the right one for us at this time to be more available and present for my family," Putyrae said in a press release.
He previously had a contract extension through the summer of 2026 approved last August. The Crimson Tide competed at the inaugural SEC Rowing Championship this past weekend, finishing third.
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne weighed in with a statement of his own thanking Putyrae for his contributions to the program, while adding that a national search for Putyrae's successor will immediately begin.
"We appreciate Coach Putyrae and all he’s helped contribute to Alabama rowing over the last seven years," Byrne said in the release. "He took our program to new heights, and we wish Glenn and his family all the best going forward.”
Putyrae first arrived at Alabama by way of Gonzaga, where he coached in two stints. He was named the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year. He led the Crimson Tide to NCAAs in 2021 and coached the program's first All-American (Jorja MacRae in 2019).
"I’m proud of our accomplishments on the water and in the classroom and appreciate the student-athletes and staff for their contributions to the program and for laying the foundation for future success," Putyrae said.