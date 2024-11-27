Alabama's Character Win Over Houston and Iron Bowl Trash Talk on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we focus most of our conversation on Alabama basketball's big win over the Houston Cougars on Tuesday night, the show also gets into some football conversations and conspiracy theories around Iron Bowl week.
The program begins and ends with Mouhamed Dioubate as he was everything for the Crimson Tide on Tuesday in the opening game at the Player's Era Festival. Dioubate notched a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds as he willed Alabama to a victory.
We continue with the basketball discussion talking about Aden Holloway's performance and how comfortable he looks in the Crimson Tide system, the Houston Cougars and LJ Cryer and how Alabama defended the pick and roll and the implications of playing for money on the line.
After wrapping up the basketball discussion we turn our attention to football as the Crimson Tide faces its rival in the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl this weekend. We discuss Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's nomination for the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach and then turn our attention to Demarcus Riddick and his comments about Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams. Could there be a method to poking the Crimson Tide before the Iron Bowl begins on Saturday?
