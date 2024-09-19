Alabama's First Quarter Assessment With Tony Tsoukalas on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama football bye week continues with another edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas to discuss how the Crimson Tide's performed through the first three games.
Tsoukalas takes us to the defensive side of the ball first as the group's only allowed two offensive touchdowns through three weeks of play. How will the defense look in the weeks ahead when the competition is a bit more challenging? Has the Alabama secondary answered the preseason's questions about its youth and inexperience?
We move to the offensive side of the ball and discuss the Crimson Tide offensive line. Was this past week's performance against Wisconsin indicative of what's to come or will there be more to sort out for the Alabama offensive line? Has Jalen Milroe shown growth in the season's early stage?
Tsoukalas starts our Georgia conversation as the Bulldogs are next on the schedule for Alabama by defining what the game means to either side. A loss doesn't doom either team's playoff chances, but a win goes a long way toward putting the victorious side into the final 12-team field. He takes us back to 2019 and frames how thorough the security was the last time President Trump came to an Alabama football game. We finally conclude by discussing the narratives around each coaching staff as the upcoming game will be blown out of proportion for the remainder of the year.
