Alabama's Keys To Victory Over Oklahoma on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's trip to Oklahoma and what Alabama must do to come home with a victory, Bryce Underwood's recruitment at LSU and Michigan and the weekend ahead of college football.
The show opens by discussing Alabama's road performances on the season and grading the Crimson Tide. The team has strong performances at Wisconsin and LSU to lean on but memories at Vanderbilt and Tennessee serve as haunting reminders of what could happen on the road.
We detour the program into yesterday's recruiting news to talk about Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2025. Underwood flipped from his LSU commitment to Michigan for allegedly $12 million. What will happen to the LSU recruiting class? Is the NIL getting out of control? How much money is Jalen MIlroe hypothetically worth?
The program jumps back into the Oklahoma matchup and Woods and Gaither give the audience their three keys to the game. What does Alabama have to do on Saturday to ensure a victory?
We continue with the Sooners discussion and identify our thee player to watch this weekend as our Thursday tradition was bumped to Friday before finishing out the program highlighting some of the interesting matchups in college football.
