Alabama SEC Champion Named National Athlete of the Week: Roll Call, November 6, 2024
Alabama sophomore Doris Lemngole, after earning her first Southeastern Conference cross country individual title and leading the team to a second SEC team title in three seasons, was named the National Athlete of the Week by the USTFCCCA.
Lemngole destroyed the course record by nearly 17 seconds as she won her four race of the season, finishing in 18:20.3. The honor is her second national athlete of the week award in her career after earning the same award last October.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics in action.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama Soccer at SEC Tournament: vs. South Carolina. Gamecocks 4, Crimson Tide 1.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama football players Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts and Will Reichard of the Minnesota Vikings are both being placed on injured reserve as they deal with injuries.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
November 6, 1941: Ray Perkins was born in Mount Olive, Miss.
November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.
November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.
November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have."- Nick Saban after loss at LSU in 2010