Alabama Soccer Beats Michigan to Stay Undefeated: Roll Call
The Alabama soccer team remained undefeated on the young season with a 3-1 home victory over Michigan on Thursday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.
The Wolverines grabbed the first lead of the game with a goal by Elle Ervin less than 15 minutes into the match. Alabama senior Isabel Smith had the equalizer in the 35th minute to create a 1-1 tie at halftime.
But that tie didn't last very long after the break. Just 44 seconds into the second half, sophomore Maddie Padelski gave the Tide the lead with the assist from Kiley Kukan. That goal would turn out to be all Alabama would need, but Larkin Thomason added on to the lead with a penalty kick to make it 3-1.
Here's the Roll Call for Friday August 22, 2025:
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, Michigan
Did You Notice?
Sports Illustrated is releasing its 2025 Football Preview, which you can order here.
- Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe will get a chance to prove himself in the preseason. Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald announced that Milroe will get to play the entire game for Seattle's preseason game against the Packers on Saturday.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had a great opening round at the Tour Championship. Thomas is in a tie for third after shooting a 6-under 64. He shot a 29 on the front nine, his lowest 9-hole score of the year.
- Alabama women's basketball released its non-conference schedule, which completes the 2025-26 schedule.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
8 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum
August 22, 2011: Trent Richardson was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr