How Former Alabama Players Did on First Full Day of March Madness: Roll Call

Alabama opens its run in the NCAA tournament against Hofstra on Friday, but there were several former Crimson Tide players that were already in action during Thursday's slate of games.

Nimari Burnett scored 15 points with four rebounds and two assists in No. 1 Michigan's 101-80 victory over No. 16 Howard. Rylan Griffen was also victorious in Texas A&M's win over Saint Mary's with four points and two rebounds in Oklahoma City.

No. 4 Arkansas beat No. 13 Hawaii, 97-78, and Nick Pringle did not play in the game as he is working through an injury. Davin Cosby Jr. also did not play in Kennesaw State's 73-64 loss to 3-seed Gonzaga. Kennesaw State is coached by former Alabama player and longtime assistant Antoine Pettway. The Owls played Gonzaga hard down to the final minute.

Jarin Stevenson and the North Carolina Tar Heels lost to 11-seed VCU in overtime. Stevenson had 11 points and five rebounds. While it wasn't on Thursday, Sam Walters scored five points off the bench for SMU in the Mustangs' loss to Miami Ohio at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday.

Along with the Crimson Tide's game in Tampa Saturday afternoon, Mouhamed Dioubate will also be in action with the Kentucky Wildcats when they take on 10-seed Santa Calra in St. Louis. Jaden Bradley will lead No. 1 Arizona against No. 16 Long Island in San Diego.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, March 20, 2026

Alabama swim and dive earned two all-American honors at the NCAA championships on Thursday. Tessa Giele finished 10th in the 100m butterfly, and the women's 200m free relay team finished in ninth.

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller scored 25 points for the Hornets in their 130-111 win over the Orlando Magic.

Alabama senior gymnast Rachel Rybicki was named to the SEC Community Service Team. She has prioritized her service efforts in the Tuscaloosa area, specifically within the Spanish-speaking community as a Spanish major, logging 55 hours at Flatwoods Elementary assisting with its English as a Second Language program

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships in Atlanta: After the second day of events, Alabama sits in 13th place with 47 points.

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Arkansas 1

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Men's golf at Linger Longer Invitational, Eatonton, Georgia

Women's golf at Florida State Match Up, Tallahassee, Florida, Live Stats

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships, Atlanta

Men's tennis vs. Florida, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., Watch

Men's basketball vs. Hofstra in NCAA Tournament, Tampa, Florida, 2:15 p.m., TruTV

Softball at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network+

Baseball vs. Florida, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

169 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum

March 20, 2004: Alabama basketball defeated top-seeded Stanford in the second round of the 2004 NCAA tournament, 70-67, to reach the Sweet 16. Kennedy Winston scored 21 points, Earnest Shelton 14 points, and Chuck Davis and Antoine Pettway each added 12.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I am not worried about imitators. No way someone can do us better than us. True innovators may pose a competitive threat but I like our chances there.” — Dr. Matt Rhea of the Alabama performance center on this date in 2021.

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