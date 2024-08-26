Alabama Soccer Coach Wes Hart Collects 100th Career Victory: Roll Call, August 26, 2024
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart, who has led the Crimson Tide to each of the past three NCAA Tournaments and a Women's College Cup berth in 2022, achieved the 100-win milestone on Sunday. With his team's 4-0 blanking of the Chattanooga Mocs, Hart cemented the feat in his 10th season.
The former Major League Soccer player has turned around the Alabama program since taking over for Todd Bramble ahead of the 2015 campaign. He's come a long way from that season's match against Troy, his first win as a head coach. Hart was previously an assistant at Florida State, which won a national title the year prior to his arrival in Tuscaloosa.
In 2024, the Crimson Tide holds an overall mark of 3-1-0, winning three matches in a row following a defeat in the season opener against TCU. Up to this point, the team has played only one of its contests at home.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's soccer: defeated Chattanooga 4-0. Star striker Gianna Paul scored her first two goals of the season.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball player Tyler Gentry was called up to Major League Baseball by the Kansas City Royals. He manned right field at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from 2019-20 and is the 70th player in program history to get the call to the big leagues.
- Former Alabama softball star Haylie McCleney played in her last professional softball game Sunday after previously announcing that she would be hanging up her cleats. One of the best players in Alabama program history, McCleney is a 2020 Olympic silver medalist.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mama wanted me to be a preacher. I told her coachin’ and prechin’ were a lot alike.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
