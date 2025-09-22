Alabama Soccer Defeats Texas In High-Scoring Affair: Roll Call
Alabama soccer continues to roll. The Crimson Tide rose to 8-2-1 on Sunday in a high-scoring 4-3 victory against Texas.
Larkin Thomason scored two goals in the win, with Kiley Kukan and Gianna Paul also finding the back of the net. Paul, who became Alabama's all-time leading scorer last Sunday, now has three goals in her last four games. Goalkeeper Madi Munguia made a career-high seven saves in the win.
“Great win today under some tough conditions," head coach Wes Hart said. "Came out of the LSU game a little beat up, but showed a lot of fight today. Went into halftime with a 2-0 lead and feeling good about the way things were going, but also knew Texas was not going to go down easy. Came out a little flat in the second half, and they punished us. What a huge save by Madi (Munguia) to keep it 2-2 and then a great response from our team to get the lead back and kill the game off. Not our best performance today, but we will take the three points and move on to the next.”
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's Tennis: At the ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C., All Day
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Volleyball: UCF 3, Alabama 1
Soccer: Alabama 4, Texas 3
Men's Golf: Tied for ninth at the Fighting Illini Invitational, Champaign, Ill.
Women's Golf: won the Lady Paladin Invitational, Greenville, S.C.
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Broncos. Harris has 15 carries for 61 yards on the season as rookie Omarion Hampton's backup. Tests will be conducted tomorrow to confirm the injury, but it will likely be season-ending.
Mac Jones led the 49ers to a win for the second straight week, throwing for 284 yards with a touchdown and an interception in San Francisco's 16-15 win over the Cardinals. Brock Purdy should be returning next week, but Jones was more than serviceable in his two weeks under center and may be worth monitoring as a trade option closer to the deadline.
- Former Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard drained a franchise-record 62-yard field goal in the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals. The kick is also the longest ever made by anybody who played high school or college football in the state of Alabama.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 35-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“First, I prepare. Then I have faith.”- Joe Namath