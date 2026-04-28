Alabama Diamond Report, SEC Schools Cutting Sports, and Amari Allen Draft Stock on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss both the baseball and softball team losing series against Tennessee this weekend, Arkansas cutting sports programs and Amari Allen's latest NBA draft buzz.

The program opens on the voicemail line where we are asked to discuss the baseball and softball team's performances in Knoxville this weekend. Both programs won the opening game, but lost the next two contests, dropping the series to the Volunteers. Fernandez discusses where baseball stands with three weeks until the post season, while Gaither talks about the softball team's outlook to make it to Oklahoma City.

We transition into an SEC story as the Arkansas Razorbacks announced the cutting of men's and women's tennis. How much were the Razorbacks spending on tennis? Will the savings be impactful across the athletic department? How does this relate to Alabama's athletic department? We compare the Razorbacks' tennis program to Alabama's and consider the fate of the non-revenue sports.

Lastly, the program discusses Amari Allen as the Crimson Tide freshman is being routinely mocked in the later part of the first round in this summer's NBA Draft. What will Allen show teams next month at the NBA combine? Will he play his way into a lottery discussion and therefore stay in the draft pool instead of returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore year?

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