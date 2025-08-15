Alabama Soccer Kicks off New Athletics Year with Dominant Win: Roll Call
Alabama soccer opened the 2025-2026 athletic calendar with an emphatic 6-2 win at Louisiana Tech. All six of the Crimson Tide's goals were scored by different players.
Ashley Roni got the scoring started with the first goal of the season in the 10th minute. Cali Brewer's goal put the Tide up 2-0. Avery Brown, Gianna Paul, Madeline Padelski and Sophia Martelli also scored for Alabama. Paul, Roni and Padelski also had assists.
"I thought we had some very good moments in attack," Alabama soccer head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "We created a lot of good chances and scored some really nice goals. To have six different goal scorers and six different assists shows that we have a lot dangerous weapons and can score in a variety of ways. We've been on the road for three straight games. We are definitely excited to be back in Tuscaloosa Sunday to play in front of our home crowd."
The team's home opener is Sunday at 6 p.m. against Chattanooga.
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 6, Louisiana Tech 2
SEC News:
So Long, Cancer: How Relationship With Dontae Carter, Football Helped Boogie Carter Beat Hodgkin's Lymphoma
SEC Daily: Conference Sets New Record as Preseason Top 25 Released
Did You Notice?
- Alabama soccer senior Gianna Paul was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List. The Hermann Trophy is the highest individual honor awarded in intercollegiate soccer and is given to the best individual male and female player, as voted on by NCAA Division I soccer coaches.
- Former Alabama greats Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, were reunited on Thursday at NFL training camp.
- As the countdown continues for the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025, former Alabama and current Green Bay Packer running back Josh Jacobs was ranked No. 33. He is the fifth Crimson Tide player on the list so far joining Tua Tagovailoa (91), Quinnen Williams (87), Jerry Jeudy (82) and Will Anderson Jr. (46.)
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
15 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 15, 1966: The famous “I’ll Tell You About Football” Sports Illustrated issue was published with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover.
August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.”- Kenny Stabler
We'll Leave You with This...
Never change, Landon Dickerson. Never change