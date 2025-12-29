Gianna Paul Signs With NWSL Team: Roll Call

Alabama forward Gianna Paul will continue her professional soccer career after signing a three-year contract with the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current over the weekend. Paul became the ninth Alabama player to earn a NWSL contract, joining Nealy Martin, McKinley Crone and Reyna Reyes.

Paul was the Crimson Tide's first two-time All American after earning the honor in both her junior and senior seasons. She became the program's all time leader in goals with 40 and points with 94 in her career, leading the team in back-to-back years in goals with 12 in both years.

Here's the Roll Call for Monday, December 29, 2025:

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball vs. Yale, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network +

Weekend Crimson Tide Results:

No results.

SEC News:

Team-By-Team 2026 SEC Football Schedule, First With Nine League Games

Did You Notice?

Alabama running back Kevin Riley was active during the media viewing portion of Sunday's practice. The redshirt sophomore missed the last three games with a broken jaw but appears ready to contribute in the upcoming Rose Bowl.

Alabama’s running back room looks a little healthier too as Kevin Riley (28) was active in drills. He’s missed the last 3 games with a broken jaw but participated fully in the media viewing period pic.twitter.com/DIok822tgd — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) December 28, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

December 26, 1930: Alabama's football team was the guest of former player Johnny Mack Brown at MGM Studios where Brown and Wallace Beery were starring in a gangster movie. The players caused a ruckus by laughing out loud when the former Alabama star escorted one of the gangster's girlfriends on stage, and some were overheard saying, "He gets paid to have such fun." After the studio visit, Wallace Wade took his squad to Occidental Field for a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Washington State. – Bryant Museum

December 26, 1982: Kenneth Darby was born in Huntsville, Ala.

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

December 29, 1934: Former Crimson Tide assistant basketball coach Benny Dees was born in Mount Vernon, Ga. He was also a head coach at New Orleans, Wyoming and Western Carolina.

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." John McKay

USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll Leave You with This:

Former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry scored four touchdowns in the Ravens victory over the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Henry, in his 10th NFL season, has 1469 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Derrick Henry vs. the Packers:



🏈 36 carries

🏈 216 rush yds

🏈 4 rush TD



How well does King Henry know his best games? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D3HqX4irFz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2025

