Alabama Soccer Picks Up First Win: Roll Call, August 18, 2024
Alabama soccer bounced back on Saturday night to pick up its first win of the season. The Crimson Tide beat North Texas, 2-1, on the road.
Freshman Kiley Kukan got the scoring started with a goal in the 21st minute to give the Tide the early 1-0 lead. That score would hold until North Texas tied it up with 10 minutes to go. Junior forward Gianna Paul reclaimed the lead a minute later with the game-winning goal to put Alabama ahead 2-1.
"Not the prettiest game, but a great result," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "UNT was not an easy opponent to play on a day's rest in 100-degree temps. Proud of the grit and resiliency our team showed tonight. To give up a late goal and respond the way we did was awesome! We will take the win and get out of Texas. I'm excited to get back to Tuscaloosa and play at home Thursday night."
Alabama ends its season-opening road trip with a 1-1 record and will begin home play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against North Alabama.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 2, North Texas 1
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener
13 days
Did You Notice?
- Highlights from Alabama football's Saturday scrimmage. In the first clip, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. makes a nice diving catch on a throw from Ty Simpson. The second clip shows freshman linebacker QB Reese with a big hit on Rico Scott. The third clip highlights an interception from Penn State transfer King Mack. And in the final video, Scott holds on to the ball while absorbing a hit from DeVonta Smith.
- Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap is in second place heading into the final round of the Fedex St. Jude Championship at -12. However, he is five shots off the lead from Hideki Matsuyama. Dunlap is looking for his third win on the PGA Tour and second since joining as a professional.
- Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie scored his first professional touchdown in the Texans' preseason win over the Giants. Metchie finished the game with six catches for 68 yards.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.
August 18, 2014: Amari Cooper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.” – Ozzie Newsome upon his induction into the Alabama Hall of Fame