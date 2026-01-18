Alabama Picks Up Veteran SEC Edge Rusher from Transfer Portal

The transfer portal entry window may be closed, but that hasn't stopped Alabama from picking up a few more commitments.

The latest is South Carolina edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, who committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon, as first reported by On3. Umeozulu will have one year of eligibility left for the Crimson Tide after three seasons in South Carolina.

Last year for the Gamecocks, Umeozulu played in all 12 games with one start. He had 19 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss in 2025. Umeozulu was third on South Carolina's team with 15 total pressures over 161 pass-rushing snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He backed up Dylan Stewart, who is one of the most prolific pass rushers in the country.

The 6-6, 240-pound edge rusher appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the Gamecocks. He has 30 total tackles and 1.5 sacks during that time. Umeozulu came to South Carolina as one of the top edge rushers in the 2023 class out of C.H. Flowers High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game.

Alabama brings back its sacks-leader Yhonzae Pierre in 2026, but the Crimson Tide will also be replacing LT Overton, Keon Keeley, James Smith and Qua Russaw. Umeozulu can be used to step into a pass-rushing role. Has the experience of going against the best of the best in the SEC each week.

Umeozulu is now Alabama's fourth transfer from an SEC school joining Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks, Ole Miss offensive lineman Ethan Fields and Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Umeozulu will face his former team this season when Alabama and South Carolina meet on Sept. 26 inside Bryant Denny-Stadium.

Overall, he is Kalen DeBoer's 17th transfer portal pickups this offseason joining, Brooks, Fields, Bingley-Jones, tight end Josh Ford (Oklahoma State), linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (USC), long snapper Ethan Stangle (Syracuse), punter Adam Watford (North Alabama), defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (Mercer), tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth, (Jacksonville State), kicker Lorcan Quinn (Marshall), wide receiver Noah Rogers (North Carolina State), defensive lineman Caleb Smith (Washington), offensive lineman Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly) and Michigan transfers on the O-line Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn.

The college football transfer portal window officially closed on Jan. 16 as the final day for players to enter their names. However, players can still commit to other schools after the entry deadline.

