Alabama Soccer Stuns No. 3 Duke With Last-Minute Equalizer: Roll Call
Coming off its first loss of the season against No. 23 North Carolina, Alabama soccer faced its toughest test of the season yet on the road against No. 3 Duke. The Crimson Tide earned a massive 1-1 draw against the Blue Devils behind Nadia Ramadan's last-minute goal.
Ramadan scored off a cross from Gianna Paul with just 44 seconds to play in the game. It came off a throw-in deep in Duke's territory. The ball would eventually find the foot of Maddie Padelski, who played it down the line to Paul before she crossed the ball back towards the net.
"I'm really pleased with our team's response today against a very good Duke team on the road," head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "The first 15-20 minutes, we were put under a ton of pressure. I thought we did a great job of weathering the storm. Madi Munguia came up with some big saves that kept us in the game and gave us a chance at the result. So proud of the effort and resiliency of the team to keep fighting until the very end. We earned that point for sure!
"It's not typical for us to defend as much as we did today. We are used to having the ball and territory in most of the games we play. But today we had to adjust to a different style and tactic, and I thought the team was magnificent! We had some great counter attacks that led to some big chances. I thought we were a bit unfortunate not to score earlier in the game."
Alabama is now very much in the mix to crack the top-25 for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide opens SEC play against South Carolina at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
Here's the Roll Call for Monday, September 8, 2025:
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Golf at Folds of Honor Collegiate, Grand Haven, Mich., All Day
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 1, No. 3 Duke 1
Did You Notice?
- Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry dominated in the Ravens' 41-40 loss to the Bills. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He passed Jim Brown for sixth all-time on the NFL rushing touchdown list. Henry did have a costly fourth-quarter fumble that allowed the Bills to complete a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley went head-to-head in the Broncos' 20-12 win over the Titans. The 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was matched up with Ridley for most of the game. Surtain got the better of the two, holding Ridley to just four receptions for 27 yards.
- Cornerback Josh Jobe had a big fourth-quarter interception for the Seattle Seahawks in their 17-13 loss to the 49ers. The pick set up a go-ahead field goal for Seattle, before the 49ers ultimately responded with a game-winning touchdown drive.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum
September 8, 2008: Running back Glen Coffee appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated following Alabama’s impressive win over Clemson.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog."- Paul. W "Bear" Bryant