Alabama Soccer Takes Down Texas A&M: Roll Call, October 14, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide soccer program welcomed Texas A&M into Tuscaloosa on Sunday and claimed a 1-0 win over the Aggies. It marks Alabama's first SEC win of the year and moves their record to 1-1-5 in the league.
The Crimson Tide scored the game's only goal 21-minutes into the first half as striker Gianna Paul broke free and scored from just inside the penalty box. Alabama was able hold on for the shutout victory thanks to goalkeeper Ellie Lanyi's five saves.
Alabama heads to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, Oct. 18th as they look to build off the positive result.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics Events Scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama volleyball fell to Arkansas in three sets Sunday on the road by set scores of 17-25, 22-25 and 16-25.
- Alabama softball won both games in its fall ball doubleheader against Itawamba Community College, winning 9-0 and 15-0.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball received a commitment from Class of 2026 member Ava Briski. Briski is the younger sister of former Crimson Tide softball player Jocelyn Briski.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum
October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.”- Kenny Stabler