Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Polls for Final Week of Regular Season

The final week of the softball regular season is already here, and Alabama is still up toward the top of the national polls.

The Crimson Tide lost its first series of the season at Tennessee over the weekend, but Alabama is still ranked No. 3 in the USA Softball poll and No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. Alabama will wrap up the regular season starting on Thursday at home with a three-game series against No. 21 South Carolina.

As a reminder, the national polls have no impact on NCAA tournament seeding. There are a variety of factors the committee looks at like RPI and strength of schedule, but ranking in the polls is not one of them. Alabama is currently No. 3 in the RPI with series wins over the two teams ahead of it (Arkansas and Texas.)

*Even though the USA Softball poll was released on Tuesday, it does not factor in the results from Monday's game, so that is why it says Alabama's record is 44-5 instead of 44-6.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 12

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (23) 46-6 622

2. Nebraska (1) 40-6 582

3. Alabama (1) 44-5 572

4. Texas Tech 47-4 542

5. Texas 38-8 537

6. UCLA 44-5 503

7. Arkansas 39-9 472

8. Florida 45-7 442

9. Tennessee 39-8 427

10. Florida State 43-7 383

11. Duke 38-13 369

12. Texas A&M 35-14 326

13. Oklahoma State 34-13 309

14. Georgia 34-16 296

15. Oregon 38-10 283

16. Mississippi State 36-15 234

17. Virginia Tech 41-9 220

18. Stanford 34-12 219

19. LSU 33-16 203

20. Arizona 34-13 177

21. South Carolina 29-22 98

22. Clemson 32-19 92

23. UCF 36-14-1 87

24. Louisville 41-10 52

25. Washington 34-15 37



Others receiving votes: Saint Mary’s (10), Arizona State (8), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (6), Belmont (4), Marshall (2), Texas State (2), Georgia Tech (1), Kansas (1), Southeastern Louisiana (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 12

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (25) 46-6 766

2. Texas Tech (4) 47-4 743

3. Nebraska (2) 40-6 702

4. Alabama 44-5 690

5. UCLA 44-5 690

6. Florida 45-7 620

7. Texas 38-8 579

8. Tennessee 39-8 554

9. Florida State 43-7 531

10. Arkansas 39-9 504

11. Oregon 38-10 420

12. Duke 38-13 405

13. Virginia Tech 41-9 398

14. Texas A&M 35-14 375

15. Stanford 34-12 345

16. Oklahoma State 34-12 ???

17. Georgia 34-16 275

18. Mississippi State 36-15 249

19. Arizona 34-13 239

20. LSU 33-16 168

21. Grand Canyon 45-7 122

22. UCF 36-14-1 107

23. Virginia 36-12 87

24. Louisville 41-10 67

25. Arizona State 35-16 47



Others receiving votes: Washington (24), Clemson (21), South Carolina (21), Southeastern Louisiana (18), Belmont (12), Omaha (10), Kansas (1)

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