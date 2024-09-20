Bama Central

Alabama Soccer Ties No. 11 Texas in SEC Opener: Roll Call, September 20, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Katie Windham

Alabama soccer player Nadia Ramadan
Alabama soccer player Nadia Ramadan / Alabama Athletics

In the first official SEC game against Texas since joining the league, Alabama soccer battled on Thursday night for a 2-2 draw on the road against the No. 11 Longhorns.

It was also the SEC opener for the Crimson Tide on the season. Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes into the game. Alabama's Nadia Ramadan scored a goal towards the end of the first half to cut the deficit to one at the break. Junior midfielder Isabel Smith scored her first goal of the season with eight minutes to go to knot the game at 2-2, and that score would hold as Alabama picks up a point in the league standings to start conference play.

"So proud of the resiliency in our team tonight," head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "We showed a lot of maturity and composure after going down 0-2 early. [We] Came back and scored a couple of really nice goals and created several other very good chances. I think both teams could make arguments that they deserved a bit more. At the end, a tie was probably fair. Now we shift our focus to a very good Tennessee team on Sunday."

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Women's Golf at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tennessee
  • Men's Golf at Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Illinois

Crimson Tide Results:

Soccer: Alabama 2, No. 11 Texas 2

Did You Notice?

  • Quinnen Williams had three quarterback hurries and two tackles, including this sack for the New York Jets in their win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
  • Former Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford has signed a training camp deal with the Phoenix Suns.
  • Running back Justice Haynes and tight ends Danny Lewis and Ty Lockwood were named Alabama football's student athletes of the week.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 20, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey rushed for 114 yards, and Alabama outgained Florida on the ground 223-42 during the Crimson Tide's stunning 21-7 win in Gainesville. The Gators had taken a 7-0 halftime lead, but Ray Perkins’ team completely dominated the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 1979.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you think there is such a thing as an unimportant game, just try losing one.” — Gene Stallings

Published
