Alabama Soccer Ties No. 14 Auburn: Roll Call, October 11, 2024
For the fifth time in six SEC games, an Alabama soccer ended in a tie. The Crimson Tide secured a road draw, 1-1, on the road against No. 14 Auburn on Thursday night.
"I’m proud of our team’s effort and fight tonight against a very good Auburn side," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "Once again, we showed we are a tough team to beat. At times this season, we’ve shown the ability to play/compete with just about anyone in the country. We just haven’t been able to do it consistently in a 90-minute game.”
Alabama grabbed the lead in the 52nd minute on a goal from Kate Henderson assisted by Gessica Skorka, but the Tigers answered back to tie the game just seven minutes later on a penalty kick. Alabama is now 7-3-5 (0-1-5 SEC) and will host Texas A&M on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships, Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Alabama, All day
- Volleyball at Missouri, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Men's Basketball Final Four Banner Reveal, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 1, Auburn 1
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama swimming and diving team was scheduled to compete at Florida today, but the meet was cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.
- Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, defensive lineman LT Overton and kicker Graham Nicholson were recognized as the Alabama football student-athletes of the week.
- The TV schedule for the Alabama women's basketball team was announced on Thursday. The Crimson Tide will have nine nationally televised games starting with the ACC/SEC Challenge against Cal on Thursday, Dec. 5 on ESPNU and then eight different SEC matchups.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum
October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.” – Wallace Wade