Alabama Soccer Wins Season-Opening Exhibition: Roll Call, August 8, 2024
The 2024-25 Alabama athletic calendar is officially underway, as the Crimson Tide soccer team won an exhibition game against LSU on Wednesday night with a final score of 2-1. Gianna Paul and Nadia Ramadan scored the two goals for Alabama in the 19th and 27th minutes, respectively.
Alabama's next game comes against TCU on the road in one week, at 7 p.m. on August 15.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 2, LSU 1
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama linebacker-turned-MMA fighter Eryk Anders announced the date of his next fight. He'll fight former UFC Champ Chris Weidman on Nov. 16.
- Alabama football players in the NFL practically printed money this offseason, raking in over $915 million in contract signings and extensions.
- Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, now with the Baltimore Ravens, will not play in the preseason. His debut for his new team will come against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football to open up the season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 23 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. –Bryant Museum
August 8, 1937:Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson was born in Florence, Ala.
August 8, 1967: Howard Cross, who was a tight end for the New York Giants from 1989-2001, was born in Huntsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.”- Gene Stallings