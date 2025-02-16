Alabama Softball Collapses in Sixth Inning in Loss to UCLA: Roll Call, February 16, 2025
No. 12 Alabama softball fell to No. 4 UCLA 6-3 on Saturday at the Clearwater Invitational in Florida. This was the Crimson Tide's second game of the day as head coach Patrick Murphy's team defeated Ohio State 9-5 in the morning.
Alabama left fielder Audrey Vandagriff led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run and second baseman Kali Heivili added a blast over the wall to increase the lead to 2-0 in the second inning. Shortly after, Vandagriff bounced an RBI double off the center field wall to bring in another run.
Crimson Tide pitcher Jocelyn Briski held the Bruins to zero runs leading up to the sixth inning––but that's when everything changed. UCLA quickly tallied two RBI singles and then followed it with a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at three apiece.
UCLA catcher Sofia Mujica proceeded to record a three-run double that blew the game open and eventually gave Alabama its fourth loss of the season. Ohio State has been the Crimson Tide's lone win of the Clearwater Invitational as it's previously fallen to San Diego State and Liberty.
Alabama aims to finish the event on a strong note with a win over No. 9 Oklahoma on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Golf at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Florida, 8:40 a.m. CT
- Women's Tennis vs. Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 10 a.m.
- Baseball vs. Bradley, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m.
- Softball vs. Oklahoma State, Clearwater Invitational, Clearwater, Florida, 5 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 9, Ohio State 5
- Baseball: Alabama 19, Bradley 3
- Men's basketball: Auburn 94, Alabama 85
- Softball: UCLA 6, Alabama 3
Did You Notice?
- Alabama track's Doris Lemngole finished in second place in the women's 3,000-meter at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, as her 8:41.83 time is a school record, PR, collegiate lead and NCAA No. 5 all-time.
- Alabama's Mye'Joi Williams finished in second place in the women's shot put at the Tyson Invitational with a 17.79-meter (58-4.50)––a school record and PR. Christopher Young was the only other Alabama track and field athlete to log a top-10 finish, as got in 10th place in the men's shot put with an 18.15m (59-6.75).
- No. 2 Alabama men's basketball may have lost to No. 1 Auburn, but the first-ever top-2 matchup in SEC history brought along ESPN's College GameDay, which broadcasted the weekly show from Coleman Coliseum.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
195 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden.”- Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban