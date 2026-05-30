WCWS Live Updates of No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Nebraska

OKLAHOMA CITY–– No. 1 Alabama is back on the field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City after winning its first game of the Women's College World Series against No. 8 UCLA. The Crimson Tide will now take on No. 4 Nebraska and national player of the year Jordyn Frahm with a spot in the WCWS semifinals on the line.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, but there were multiple technical difficulties on the TV side during Saturday's first game between Texas Tech and Tennessee. BamaCentral is live inside the stadium and will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Starting lineups

Nebraska vs. Alabama starting lineups at WCWS- May 30, 2026 | NCAA

Pregame

A good chunk of the crowd that was here for the previous game between Tennessee and Texas Tech seems to have left. Lots of empty seats in the outfield.

According to the in-stadium countdown clock, this game should start at 6:06 p.m.

Today's umpires: Megan Rabin (home plate), Brian Crochet (first base), Susan Eads (second base), Matt Dial (third base)

Alabama is the designated home team and will bat second.

Both teams are going with their aces in the circle: Jordy Frahm for Nebraska and Jocelyn Briski for Alabama. Frahm and Briski both started the first game of the WCWS for their respective teams but had a full day of rest leading into today's game.

Alabama is wearing its pinstripe uniforms today. Nebraska is wearing black jerseys with red pants.

Tennessee beats Texas Tech 2-1 on a walk-off home run from Emma Clarke in the bottom of the ninth. Alabama and Nebraska should start on time. The Lady Vols are the first team to punch their ticket for the semifinals.

The game between the Lady Vols and Red Raiders is heading to the ninth inning as it corsses into the 5:00 hour on central time

Tennessee and Texas Tech are headed to extra innings. Unless it goes super long, Alabama's game should still start on time.

Alabama is 3-1 all time against Nebraska. The last meeting came in the 2014 Tuscaloosa Super Regional, which the Tide won in two games.

Quick Nebraska scouting report: The Cornhuskers are led in the circle and at the plate by national pitcher of the year and two-time national champion at Oklahoma Jordy Frahm. She is batting .411 with 19 home runs and is 21-4 in the circle with a 1.19 ERA. She has been aided by freshman left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen, who has 24 starts on the season.

Nebraska battled with No. 5 Arkansas to a 5-3 victory in extra innings thank to a walk-off home run from Ava Kuszak, her 15th home run of the season. Frahm pitched all 10 innings in the win. The Cornhuskers have three double-digit home run hitters: Frahm with 19, Jesse Farrell with 17 and Kuszak with 15.

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