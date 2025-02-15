Marlie Giles' 3-Run Blast Lifts Alabama Softball to Win over Ohio State
Alabama needed a bounce-back performance on Day 2 of the Clearwater Invitational after dropping the first two games. Thanks to another strong day on the base paths from freshman Audrey Vandagriff and a three-run blast from catcher Marlie Giles, the No. 12 Crimson Tide beat Ohio State 9-5 early Saturday morning.
Vandagriff reached base four times and scored Alabama's first run of the game while knocking in another. Kali Heivilin knocked in her first home run of her senior season as part of the day's scoring.
Catelyn Riley provided Alabama with a solid start in the circle after some instability on Friday. Ohio State got a leadoff home run in the first at-bat of the game from Hadley Parisien, but that would be the only run Riley would allow in her 4.2 innings of work.
After Ohio State had the early lead, Alabama answered right away. Vandagriff drew a walk then stole second and third, scoring on the throwing error. The freshman outfielder added to her team-leading total of stolen bases now with 13 on the season. The Tide scored on run in the first three innings before exploding for four runs in the fourth.
Emily Winstead came in to relieve Riley in the fifth inning and gave up two runs in the sixth. The Alabama offense answered right back with two insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning with RBIs from Giles and Alexis Pupillo. Jocelyn Briski pitched the seventh inning and had some trouble with free passes, but was able to close out the game.
Alabama (5-3) will be back on the field at 3 p.m. against No. 4 UCLA for the Tide's fourth game of the Clearwater Invitational.