Bama Central

Marlie Giles' 3-Run Blast Lifts Alabama Softball to Win over Ohio State

The Crimson Tide bounced back with a win over Buckeyes in Clearwater.

Katie Windham

May 19 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Marlie Giles (34) expresses her joy after reaching third on a double by a teammate
May 19 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Marlie Giles (34) expresses her joy after reaching third on a double by a teammate / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama needed a bounce-back performance on Day 2 of the Clearwater Invitational after dropping the first two games. Thanks to another strong day on the base paths from freshman Audrey Vandagriff and a three-run blast from catcher Marlie Giles, the No. 12 Crimson Tide beat Ohio State 9-5 early Saturday morning.

Vandagriff reached base four times and scored Alabama's first run of the game while knocking in another. Kali Heivilin knocked in her first home run of her senior season as part of the day's scoring.

Catelyn Riley provided Alabama with a solid start in the circle after some instability on Friday. Ohio State got a leadoff home run in the first at-bat of the game from Hadley Parisien, but that would be the only run Riley would allow in her 4.2 innings of work.

After Ohio State had the early lead, Alabama answered right away. Vandagriff drew a walk then stole second and third, scoring on the throwing error. The freshman outfielder added to her team-leading total of stolen bases now with 13 on the season. The Tide scored on run in the first three innings before exploding for four runs in the fourth.

Emily Winstead came in to relieve Riley in the fifth inning and gave up two runs in the sixth. The Alabama offense answered right back with two insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning with RBIs from Giles and Alexis Pupillo. Jocelyn Briski pitched the seventh inning and had some trouble with free passes, but was able to close out the game.

Alabama (5-3) will be back on the field at 3 p.m. against No. 4 UCLA for the Tide's fourth game of the Clearwater Invitational.

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball