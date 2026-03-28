Alabama Softball Dominates Bison to Open Weekend Series: Roll Call
Alabama softball opened its two-game weekend set against North Dakota State with an 8-1 win on Friday. The Crimson Tide saw freshman Vic Moten handle seven innings of work as she set a new single game high in strikeouts with 14. Moten's 14 takes her up to 100 strikeouts in her freshman season.
“I was really pleased with Vic [Moten] tonight," Patrick Murphy said. "She responded well to them scoring in the first inning and then went on to strike out eight in a row at one point later in the game and was in total command the rest of the way. The defense played really well and the offense battled through a really windy day with it going straight across. We crushed a couple balls that got caught in the wind and their outfielders made good plays all night. In the sixth inning we put together a two-out rally and I was really pleased that we had three seniors on base and Larissa Preuitt, celebrating her senior day, got up and came through with the two-run single.
“Larissa has been such a great ambassador for the program and for this university. She’s an outstanding young lady on and off the field. We couldn’t ask for a better family to join along with her in this ride over the last four years.”
Brooke Wells extended her home run streak to three straight games as she smoked a solo shot in the fifth inning for her 15th of the season. Larissa Preuitt, celebrating her senior day, drove in Alabama's final two runs of the game with a bases-loaded single through the right side.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Christopher Crawford won the men's discuss at the Bulldog Relays after throwing 59.83 meters.
- Mario Paul won the men's 400-meter hurdles at the Bulldog Relay, clocking a 51.63 second lap in Starkville.
Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:
- Softball: Alabama 8, North Dakota State 1
- Men's Tennis: South Carolina 5, Alabama 2
- Baseball: Alabama 11, Auburn 1
- Men's Basketball: Michigan 90, Alabama 77
Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:
- Women's Golf: Liz Murphy Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga
- Track and field: at Bulldog Relays, Starkville, Mississippi, All Day
- Track and field: at Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, North Carolina, All Day, Watch, Live Results
- Rowing: at the Ohio State Spring Regatta at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.
- Swimming and diving: at NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Georgia, 9 a.m. CT, Watch, Results
- Women's Tennis: at Auburn, Noon
- Softball vs. North Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
161 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
March 28, 1938: Sandy Sanford, known as the "$100,000 Toe," demonstrated he was one of the top athletes on campus. In track, he ran a 10.0 100-yard dash and rated as one of the SEC's best shot putters as well. Sanford, who played end and kicked for the SEC champion football team, earned his nickname after he kicked final quarter field goals to beat Tulane and Vanderbilt and earn a Rose Bowl spot — which paid the school $100,000 — for the Crimson Tide. — Bryant Museum
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Ted [Williams] said he could see the ball leave his bat and I could too. I did that from the first day until I finished and that’s the reason why I didn’t strike out much."Joe Sewell
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6