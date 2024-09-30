Alabama Softball Holds First Day of Fall Practice: Roll Call, September 30, 2024
The Alabama softball team opened its slate of fall practices on Sunday, getting back into action following a Women's College World Series berth this past season.
Alabama has made two consecutive trips to Oklahoma City, sticking around for longer than two games this past summer (it was 0-2 in 2023). The journey there has to start somewhere, and for the Crimson Tide, the road to the regular season and beyond has just begun.
It's nothing new for head coach Patrick Murphy, who is set to enter his 27th season at the helm of the program. The past two seasons, however, have arguably constituted some of his finest work yet, as the 2023 and 2024 Crimson Tide teams overcame adversity in various forms to reach the biggest stage in college softball.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Ben Hogan Collegiate in Fort Worth, Texas
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball: lost 3-1 at Auburn in Auburn, Ala.
- Soccer: Drew 2-2 at Georgia in Athens, Ga.
Did You Notice?
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry just won't stop racking up milestones. On Sunday, he became the first player in Baltimore Ravens team history to record 150 yards or more and a touchdown in consecutive games. He is also the current NFL leader in rushing yards (480).
- The Crimson Tide soccer team's draw on the road at Georgia means that the team is still yet to record a win/loss result in conference play. Through four SEC matches, Alabama has tied in each one. The team's overall mark sits at a respectable 7-2-4, but it will need to start landing three points in SEC showdowns.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 30, 2017: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 1 Alabama demolished Ole Miss 66-3. It was Alabama’s highest-scoring performance in 11 seasons under Nick Saban, and the most points scored by the Crimson Tide since 1979.
- September 30, 1961: Looking a little deflated after a season-opening 32-6 win at Georgia Alabama used its defensive might to shut down Tulane 9-0 at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. A 22-yard pass from Pat Trammell to Tommy Brooker accounted for Alabama’s touchdown that was set up by a fumble recovery by Jimmy Wilson on the Greenie 44-yard line. Although Tim Davis missed the extra point, his 24-yard field goal in the third quarter secured the Crimson Tide’s second win of the young season.
- September 30, 1998: Landon Dickerson was born in Hickory, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If I could reach my students like that, I'd teach for nothing.”- An Alabama professor on Paul W. Bryant
