Alabama Softball Legend Haylie McCleney Announces Retirement: Roll Call, July 26, 2024
Legendary Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday afternoon.
"I'm retiring," McCleney said in a social media post. "After playing this game for the last 25 years, across 10+ countries and basically all the United States, this season at Athletes Unlimited will be my last... It's been one heck of a ride, and I wouldn't change a things. As always, the best is yet to come, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."
McCleney played at Alabama from 2013-2016, leaving her name all throughout the program's record books with a .447 career batting average. The outfielder would go on to play in various professional leagues and for Team USA since she graduated from Alabama. She won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe did a press tour in New York City on Thursday, including a stop at "CBS This Morning."
- Former Alabama softball pitcher Sydney Littlejohn also announced her retirement from professional softball.
- Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the new investors in Portland Thorns FC, a Nationals Women's Soccer League professional team.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
36 Days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 26, 1988:Running back Bobby Humphrey and linebacker Derrick Thomas represented Alabama at the annual Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff in Birmingham. One story that got attention was Thomas telling about his uncle taking him to the Mike Tyson-Michael Dokes heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas. "It was a lot of fun for 90 seconds," Thomas said. That's how long it took for Tyson to knock out his opponent. – Bryant Museum.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Looks like Alabama to me.” - Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football