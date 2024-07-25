Alabama Softball's 2024 Portal Class: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss the offseason roster moves for Alabama softball, including the five transfer additions from the portal.
The biggest offseason move in college softball happened on Wednesday when reigning USA Softball Player of the Year NiJaree Canady committed to Texas Tech. Alabama was in the mix for the former Stanford pitcher, and she took a visit to Alabama, but Texas Tech's collective is reportedly paying Canady in the $1.2 million range.
There is not an official date that someone has to announce by once they have entered the transfer portal, but with classes starting at Alabama in less than a month, the window of opportunity for more incoming transfers is closing. So the Crimson Tide could technically add a few more players, but it isn't likely.
Patrick Murphy and the Alabama coaching staff have brought in a solid five-player transfer class with only rising junior infielder Kenleigh Cahalan transferring out. With four of Alabama's six pitchers from last season either graduating or medically retiring, the Crimson Tide needed to reload at the position. Ole Miss transfer Catelyn Riley and UNC Wilmington pitcher Emily Winstead both committed to Alabama in mid-June.
Alabama's starting left side of the infield is gone with Cahalan transferring out at shortstop and third baseman Bailey Dowling graduating. Murphy brought in Mississippi State's Salen Hawkins and Louisiana's Brooke Ellestad ( hit .354 with nine home runs in 2023.)
The first player to commit to Alabama out of the portal was Northern Iowa utility player Alexis Pupillo, who had 19 home runs last season.
Alabama's 2024 high school signing class has four players (a pitcher, two infielders and an outfielder