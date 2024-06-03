Alabama Softball Seniors Reflect on 2024 Season: Roll Call, June 3, 2024
The 2024 Alabama softball season came to a close on Sunday night with the Crimson Tide falling, 6-4 to the Florida Gators in Oklahoma City. Three of Alabama's seniors spoke to the media one last time in a Crimson Tide uniform and had this to say about their careers and getting to end things at the Women's College World series:
Left fielder Jenna Johnson: "First, I got to give all the glory to God because He's the only reason I'm here today. I want to thank Him for my career, this season. It was a hard season, but, man, was it so rewarding. I got to end my career at the World Series. I've been three times. I'm just so thankful sitting up here today. The opportunity to play with my sister, the way this season has taught me so much about faith. I always had faith in Jesus, but this taught me about faith into people, buying into something you couldn't see. There were some times, I won't lie to you guys, throughout the season, what do we do? How do we get everybody together? We had many team meetings. We found a way to bring it together, to click at the right time, now we're at the World Series when nobody chose us and we're here."
Third baseman Bailey Dowling: "This was the most fulfilling team I think I've ever been a part of in my life. Not one time during the season did we quit on each other. It got hard. Like Jenna said, we got to points where we didn't know what to do, but we never gave up. We kept fighting for each other. We fought to get here when nobody thought we'd get here. I couldn't be more grateful for God making this my senior year and ending here with these girls."
Pitcher Kayla Beaver: "I think about where I was a year ago, and it's these girls right here, everybody on this team, this staff, that gave me the love back. I wanted to quit. I didn't want to do it anymore, but they fought for me and let me come in. They made me one of their sisters. I could not be more proud for what this team has done. What we accomplished this year, and when I say 'nobody', except for us thought we would be here. If we didn't, we proved so many people long. We created a legacy for Alabama softball and for girls to come in and look up to. I couldn't be more thankful for the coaching staff to give me a chance. God put me here. He did. It was the full circle life moment for a year ago. Getting to finish my season at the World Series, there's nothing that will ever beat that."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: Florida 6, Alabama 4
Did you notice?
- Three former Alabama women's golfers made the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. Jiwon Jeon had the highest finish of the three at T24. Kristen GIllman was T36, and Cheyenne Knight finished 75th.
- Alabama women's basketball commit Chloe Spreen will play in three games during Indiana All-Star week. She joins the Crimson Tide out of Bedford North Lawrence High School in Bedford, Indiana. She was named 2024 Indiana Miss Basketball back in March.
- Former Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen had three tackles, including this tackle for loss in the Houston Roughnecks' loss to the Memphis Showboats.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
89 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 3, 1991: Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome, who was an All-American during his Alabama career (1974-77), was honored with the Byron “Whizzer” White Humanitarian Award, given annually to an NFL player who distinguishes himself with public service. Newsome received his award at a banquet in Chicago. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Martin Luther King Jr. preached equality. Coach Bryant practiced it."— Ozzie Newsome