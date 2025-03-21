Alabama Swimmer Earns All-American Honors at Nationals: Roll Call, March 21, 2025
Alabama sophomore swimmer Cadence Vincent finished eighth at the NCAA Championships in Washington to earn All-American honors in the 50m freestyle race.
Vincent swam a 21.83 in the event. She was also part of the Crimson Tide's 200m freestyle relay team that finished in 11th place to earn second team All-American honors alongside Kailyn Winter, Jada Scott and Charlotte Rosendale.
As a team, Alabama is in 15th place with 10 points. Virginia and Stanford are tied at the top of the standings with 74 points.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf in Florida State Matchup, Tallahassee, Florida
- Swimming and Diving: NCAA Championships, Federal Way, Wash. All Day, ESPN+
- Men's basketball vs. Robert Morris in NCAA Tournament, Cleveland, Ohio, 11:40 a.m. CT, TruTV
- Track and field at Bulldog Relay, Starkville, Mississippi, All Day
- Women's tennis at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
- Softball at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: Tennessee 4, Alabama 3
- Baseball: Alabama 6, Tennessee 5
Did You Notice?
- The Cleveland Browns re-signed Tony Brown.
- Noah Clowney had 10 points in 19 minutes of action for the Brooklyn Nets in their loss to the Pacers.
- With the Crimson Tide playing in Cleveland this weekend, Alabama basketball players discuss who is the greatest basketball player of all time–– Michael Jordan or LeBron James?
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
153 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.
March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).
March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23 years old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.