How to Watch March Madness: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
Everything you need to know, including TV information and game time, for the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Colonials at Rocket Arena in Cleveland for the Round of 64 matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
For the third time in the last five seasons, Alabama basketball has earned a top-2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide is the 2-seed in the East Region this season and will face the 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64.
The Crimson Tide and Colonians will face off on Friday, March 21 at 11:40 a.m. CT on TruTV with Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein on the call at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
This story will be updated.
