Alabama Swimming And Diving Dominates Georgia Tech: Roll Call

Alabama swimming and diving set four pool records against Georgia Tech on Saturday's Senior Day at the Alabama Aquatic Center. The No. 13 women beat the Yellowjackets 233-66, while the men won 205-93.

Senior Emily Jones set three of the records as she dominated in the 100 backstroke, 400 medley relay, and 200 free relay. Her time of 51.29 in the medley relay shattered one of the pool's longer-standing records, set back in 2008. The Australian also took home a win in the 200 backstroke.

"What a great way to kick off the new year. The team performed great today, and I'm proud of their hard work and effort over the break to come back stronger," head coach Margo Greer said. "We had a number of swimmers capture season-best and career-best performances today, and we even shattered a few facility records. We need to keep this focus as we build toward SECs in February, and can't wait to see us continue to grow with our next two conference dual meets."

Both teams now sit at 3-2 in dual meets on the season, with wins over Georgia Tech, Delta State, and Florida State and losses to Texas and LSU. The Crimson Tide will be back in action on Jan. 23 against Texas A&M.

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball vs. Missouri, Columbia, Mo.., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Texas 92, Alabama 88

Men's swim and dive: Alabama 205, Georgia Tech 93

Women's swim and dive: Alabama 233, Georgia Tech 66

Did You Notice?

Bryce Young started in his first career playoff game on Saturday, losing 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams. Young went 21/40 with 264 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and threw a go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes to play before the Rams drove down the field and scored the game-winner minutes later.

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM IS GOING CRAZY RN



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/X6zj8gaSad — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 11, 2026

Anfernee Jennings recorded his first career playoff sack against Justin Herbert in the final minutes of the Patriots' 16-3 win over the Chargers.

ANFERNEE JENNINGS SACKS HERBERT! pic.twitter.com/pdZ9EBT0g1 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 12, 2026

Noah Clowney scored 17 points with six rebounds in the Brooklyn Nets' 103-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Clowney had a rough day shooting, going 4/17 from the field, but continues to play an expanded role on a Nets team that views the 21-year-old as a valuable long-term piece.

Noah Clowney last 4 games



15.3 PPG

4.5 RPG

2.3 APG

1.3 SPG

1.0 BPG

2.8 3/PG

30.8 MPG



Playing much better recently after his previous slump. He’s closer to a stash than a true must roster, but his production is only going to get better and more consistent as Brooklyn’s season… — Fantasy 365 (@FantasyBall365) January 11, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” Legendary announcer Keith Jackson

