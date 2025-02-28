Alabama Track Wins Two Medals on Opening Day of SEC Indoor Championships: Roll Call, Feb. 28, 2025
Alabama track and field opened the 2025 Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships by accumulating 15 total points towards the UA men’s team score in a single event. The Crimson Tide’s distance duo of Dismus Lokira (13:40.40) and Victor Kiprop (13:41.44) earned the first two medals of the meet for Alabama with silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 5,000-meter race.
Teammate Dennis Kipruto ran a 13:52.66 (eighth) to give UA three runners in the top-eight finishers, totaling to 15 points. Alabama got four more points for the men's team from the distance medley relay of Jackson Harris, Peter Diebold, John O’Donnell and Arthur Graham behind a season-best 9:35.94, fifth-place finish.
On the women’s side, Miracle Ailes recorded a personal-best 4,033 score in the women’s pentathlon for a fifth-place finish as Brenda Tuwei (women’s 5,000m | 15:15.53) and Caelyn Harris (women’s long jump | 6.25m (20-6.25)) both took seventh in their respective event finals.
After the first day of competition in College Station, the UA men sit in fourth place with 19 points. The women' are tied for eighth with eight points.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day
- Women's tennis at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT
- Softball vs. UAB, 4 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. North Dakota State, 4 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Men's tennis vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa
- Gymnastics at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Softball vs. Furman, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships- see results above
- Women's basketball: No. 20 Alabama 88, No. 7 LSU 85 (OT)
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball commit Ace Austin led her team to the 1A state championship with a 40-point performance for Spring Garden.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata shared Jalen Hurts' epic quote after winning the Super Bowl. "That's what the F I do."
- Former Alabama basketball guard Nimari Burnett hit a buzzer beater for Michigan to beat Rutgers.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
183 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.
February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature," – Dalvin Tomlinson