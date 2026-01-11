How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
For the fourth consecutive year, Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Spanish Super Cup final, where the winner will lift the first major trophy of the 2025–26 campaign.
Just one year ago, the bitter rivals faced off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup crown, a match utterly dominated by the Catalans. Barcelona’s 5–2 victory handed Hansi Flick the first trophy of his reign in Spain, a precursor for the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles he added come the end of the season.
Real Madrid are all-too eager for redemption, and Xabi Alonso’s men will draw inspiration and confidence from their 2–1 Clásico victory back in October. The result is one the defending champions hope to rectify, injecting Sunday’s final with a burning desire for revenge from both sides.
Here’s how you can watch the Spanish Super Cup final on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
The Spanish Super Cup final is big enough to air on ABC in the United States. The match is being broadcasted on the ABC App as well.
Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid is also available to watch on ESPN Select, the ESPN App and ESPN Deportes. Subscribers in the United States have fuboTV as an additional option.
TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 4 are the homes of the highly anticipated Clásico throughout the United Kingdom. Those in Mexico, meanwhile, can tune in on Sky Sports and Sky+.
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is not being televised in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ABC, ABC App, ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 4
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?
Following the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona and Real Madrid are headed back to Spain. The Catalans face second-tier side Racing Santander on Thursday, Jan. 15 in the Copa del Rey round of 16 and then switch gears to their La Liga bout with Real Sociedad three days later.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to clash with Albacete—another club in Spain’s second tier—in the next round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Then, Alonso’s men return to the Bernabéu to take on Levante on Saturday, Jan. 17.
