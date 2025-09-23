Alabama Travels to Athens on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get back on track with a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the SEC's future scheduling model, Bruce Pearl's abrupt retirement and Alabama's upcoming game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The program opens by apologizing for not having a show on Monday and then diving into the news cycle, starting with the SEC's selection of each program's three permament opponents. Did the conference office get it correct giving Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State to the Crimson Tide for the next four years? Woods expresses sadness that the LSU Tigers won't be on the permanent schedule as we look at most of the 16 teams and their upcoming opponents.
What the Return of Jam Miller, Tim Keenan III Means for Alabama
The show continues by reacting to the surprising news that Bruce Pearl is stepping down as Auburn's head basketball coach. We discuss the timing of the announcement and talk about the Tigers' roster as the transfer portal is now open for the next 30 days. Will anyone leave Auburn given how late we are into the fall semester?
Alabama's Defense Geared Up to Face Gunner Stockton and the Georgia Run Game
Finally the program dives head first into the Georgia game as Alabama faces its toughest test of the young season. How much will Tim Keenan's return impact the Crimson Tide? What can Alabama's defense do to disrupt Gunner Stockton? Has the defense answered the questions from Week 1's embarrassing performance?
We discuss our early predictions for this week's matchup and talk about if Alabama can get its running game going? What would we like to see from the offensive line this week, a rotation, or a set group of five? And would you like to see Kalen DeBoer differ or receive if Alabama wins the coin toss in Athens?
