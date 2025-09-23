What the Return of Jam Miller, Tim Keenan III Means for Alabama
Alabama football started its 2025 season without its top running back and interior defensive lineman.
In the Crimson Tide's first three games, perhaps the most worrisome areas have been the run game in Jam Miller's absence and stopping plays up the middle without Tim Keenan III.
Nevertheless, No. 17 Alabama announced on Monday that Miller (collarbone) and Keenan (ankle) are both expected to be available to play this Saturday in the road showdown against No. 5 Georgia. The Bulldogs hold an FBS-best 33-game winning streak at home, and the return of these two will be pivotal in ending this historic run.
Miller only rushed for eight yards on five carries and hauled in a 16-yard receiving touchdown in last year's thrilling 41-34 win over Georgia. He also had a key block that created a booming sound that the sellout crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium could easily hear, and it allowed former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to run for a 36-yard touchdown.
"No question that Jam is a complete back all-around," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Not just what you see with him carrying the football, but with his pass protection responsibility and his ability to get the job done physically as well. He's very important that way.
"He's someone that we trust at the highest level. In fall camp, in spring ball, it goes back to last year, he's just been super consistent as a pass protector. Not just as a guy who can carry the football."
The Crimson Tide had a few running backs who took on the challenge of stepping up for Miller, but Kevin Riley's 31 yards against Florida State and 25 against Wisconsin are the best performances for the room in the two games against Power Four opponents.
"Yeah, I don’t think there was anything we were limited [on] when Jam was out," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "But certainly just his leadership and physical presence on the run game, just being able to lean on him a little bit, is super helpful."
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos and a couple of the Seminoles' running backs constantly cruised past Alabama's defensive line in the Week 1 loss with Keenan on the bench. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman served as the starter that game but he suffered a season-ending knee injury a couple of days before the ULM game.
London Simmons, Isaia Faga, James Smith and more have filled Keenan's role well against the Warhawks and Wisconsin, but the AP Preseason All-American Second Team member will be needed on Saturday.
"I think in a couple of ways, he was voted team captain for a reason," DeBoer said. "So, the energy he's brought the last even two or three weeks, you know, his juice. He's that way naturally, he loves this place. I think his perspective of being on the sideline has brought another level of energy to him that our defense and our whole team have responded to.
"On top of it, he's a big anchor, big body in there that can kind of hold down the line of scrimmage, get push in the pocket on pass plays. It's good to have him back. He's had a couple of good days here, we'll continue to build here through the week of practice, is what we're expecting."
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was the coach to break the news that Keenan will face the Bulldogs. The redshirt senior logged three tackles, including 0.5 for loss, in last year's game. His efforts when clogging the trenches helped create some of the Crimson Tide's six tackles for loss and three sacks that night.
"Tim, he's done a great job," Wommack said. "He’s been practicing the last couple of days here and has looked pretty good. And so, credit to him and [head athletic trainer] Jeff Allen and our staff for getting him ready to go. So excited, certainly to have him back.
"Just the physicality that he brings, the experience, the block recognition, the ability to get off of blocks. And, certainly, what he does for us, not only in the run game, but I thought he has taken some strides in pass rush as well from an interior pass rusher. So excited to have him back this week."