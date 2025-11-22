Alabama Volleyball Defeats South Carolina 3-1 in SEC Tournament: Roll Call
Alabama opened its stay at the Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament with a 3–1 win over South Carolina on Friday, handling the Gamecocks in a match that swung back and forth early before the Crimson Tide finally took control.
Alabama took the first set 25–23, then gave South Carolina the second by a similar margin. The Tide completely flipped the tone in the third, racing out to a 9–1 lead and never looking back in a 25–14 rout. The fourth set stayed tight until Alabama trailed 18–17 — and then ripped off five straight points that all but ended it. The Crimson Tide closed things out, 25–21.
The story of the night was Victoria Barrett, who put together one of her best all-around matches this season: 23 kills on .386 hitting, 19 digs and a career-high eight blocks.
Alabama faces Florida on Saturday, Nov. 22, about 30 minutes after the noon ET match wraps up.
This Weekend’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
Nov. 18–23
WTEN: NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship in Orlando, Fla. (All day)
Nov. 22
XC: NCAA Championships in Columbia, Mo., Women 9:20 a.m. CT / Men 10:10 a.m. CT, TV: ESPNU
FB: vs. Eastern Illinois in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+
WVB: vs. Florida in Savannah, Ga., 1 p.m. CT
Nov. 23
WTEN: NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship in Orlando, Fla. (All day)
Thursday's and Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
WVB
South Carolina — Savannah, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
Result: W, 3–1
Time: 1 p.m. CT
WSOC
No. 1 Stanford — Stanford, Calif.
TV: ESPN+
Result: L, 7-3
Time: 9 p.m. CT
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Brooklyn beat Boston 113–105, as former Alabama forward Noah Clowney logged 19 points in 37 minutes, including his 125th career 3-pointer, the most by any Nets player under 22, while shooting 4-for-4 on twos, 3-for-11 from deep and 2-for-2 at the line, adding three rebounds, a steal and three blocks with three fouls and a +9 plus-minus.
- At The RSM Classic, Lee Hodges shot 66–65 to reach 11-under and sit T13 after Round 2, while Davis Riley (67–66) and Trey Mullinax (65–68) each finished at 9-under and T31. Robby Shelton (66–73, −3), Bud Cauley (71–69, −2) and Frankie Capan (71–72, +1) missed the cut.
- Kira Lewis Jr. had 9 points, 2 assists and 3 steals in Sioux Falls’ 135–121 win over Wisconsin, while Mark Sears added 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.
This Weekend in Crimson Tide History:
November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum
November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"This must be what God looks like."- George Blanda on meeting Paul W. Bryant