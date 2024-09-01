Alabama Volleyball Sweeps UT Martin: Roll Call, September 1, 2024
Alabama volleyball remained undefeated on Saturday after defeating UT Martin by set scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-17.
Stat Leaders:
- Kills: Paris Thompson - 14
- Assists: Callie Kieffer - 35
- Digs: Francesca Bertucci - 13
- Blocks: Chaise Campbell - 2
- Aces: Natalie Repetti - 3
"I'm very proud of our ladies," head coach Rashinda Reed said in a press release. Each match there was another obstacle to overcome and lesson to learn. The team did a really nice job of making changes we talked about from match to match. They're all very coachable and the chemistry continues to get better every match. This last one, they played very fluid and free. The newcomers have all gelled really well. We have a lot of upperclassmen that are great leaders guiding the younger players and they have a lot of trust in the leaders. They all came here in the summer, built those relationships, and now you can see some of those results on the court."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer vs. Southern Miss at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Football: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
- Volleyball: Alabama 3, UT Martin 0
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban broke the internet after joking about Ohio State on ESPN's College GameDay show.
- At the end of ESPN's College GameDay show, while being hugged by a shirtless Pat McAfee, Nick Saban said "I've never been to anything like this. This is so much fun."
- Alabama basketball came to Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch Alabama dominate Western Kentucky.
- Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer broke down the play of the game.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.
September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.
September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.”- Nick Saban after his first Alabama win