No. 21 Alabama WBB Picks Up 20th Win with Upset over No. 13 Ole Miss: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball bounced back from a disappointing loss over the weekend with a huge home win over No. 13 Ole Miss inside Coleman Coliseum on Thursday night.

Diana Collins hit the game-winning layup with 18 seconds left as No. 21 Alabama upset No. 13 Ole Miss, 63-64. This is a huge resume win for the Crimson Tide and a big boost in the SEC standings and the run for a double bye in the SEC tournament. It was Alabama's third ranked win of the year, which is the first time accomplishing that feat since 1999.

Jessica Timmons led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 23 points. Alabama now has 20 wins on the season, reaching the milestone quicker than any team in program history and besting the record set by last year's team.

Fastest Last Year. Quicker This Year‼️



No. 21 Alabama downs No. 13 Ole Miss to earn its 20th win of the season! #RollTide #GLG pic.twitter.com/B2oY7nvIKZ — Alabama Women’s Basketball (@AlabamaWBB) February 6, 2026

Next up for Alabama (20-4, 6-4 SEC) is a road trip to Texas A&M (8-10, 1-8 SEC) on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, February 6, 2026

Former Alabama baseball pitcher Antoine Jean is on the World Baseball Classic roster for Team Canada.

Team Canada is ready to represent in the #WorldBaseballClassic 💪



FULL ROSTER: https://t.co/2PcLd0uyJB pic.twitter.com/eW8KbNMZL0 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) February 6, 2026

Alabama's seven home runs on Thursday in the 17-0 win over Villanova, tied a program record for most home runs in a game. The seven home runs came from seven different players.

Alabama 7 home runs in Thursday's season opener ties the single-game school record, previously doing so on Feb. 26, 2011 against Western Michigan#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/6SnrqdVNd3 — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 5, 2026

A few days after his retirement from college coaching, Gus Malzahn said in an interview with WKRG that he was told by Pat Dye to think about how to beat Alabama 365 days a year. Malzahn beat Alabama once as an offensive coordinator at Auburn, three times as the head coach of the Tigers and once as the offensive coordinator at Florida State this past season.

"Pat Dye told me the very first day I got hired, 'If you do nothing but think about how you're going to beat Alabama for 365 days a year, everything else takes care of itself."



Super grateful to have chatted with Former Auburn FB Head Coach @CoachGusMalzahn about Auburn… pic.twitter.com/xcsSYCItdG — Patrick Walsh (@PatrickWalshTV) February 5, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's basketball: Alabama 64, Ole Miss 63

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Albuquerque, New Mexico, All day

Softball vs. Eastern Carolina in Buzz Classic, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. CT, Catfish 100.1

Softball at Georgia Tech in Buzz Classic, Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., Catfish 100.1, ACC Network Streaming

Men's tennis at Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics at Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

211 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons.

February 6, 1983: Brodie Croyle was born in Rainbow City.

Oct. 22, 2005; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Brodie Croyle (12) looks to throw against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half of action at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

February 6, 1989: Damion Square was born in Houston.

February 6, 2008: Nick Saban signed his first full recruiting class, which was credited with making the Crimson Tide a national power again. It included Mark Ingram Jr., Julio Jones, Mark Barron, Courtney Upshaw Barrett Jones, Marcell Dareus, Dont’a Hightower and Terrence Cody.

Feb. 6, 2011: Former Alabama safety Charlie Peprah led the Green Bay Packers defense with 10 tackles in the 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any." – Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama

The first home run of the year for @AlabamaSB was a GRAND SLAM!@AlexisPupillo showed off the pop in the second with the bases juiced to give the Tide a 6-0 lead in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/OLAJU0r8V5 — Out of the Box (@OutoftheBox_Pod) February 5, 2026

