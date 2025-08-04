Bama Central

Alabama Weekend Football Reports and Underclassmen Roulette on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's talk about Alabama's weekend practices and spin the wheel to discuss how the program's underclassmen will perform in 2025. | Episode 495

A new week means a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we highlight the stories from the two Alabama football practices from the weekend, discuss a college football analyst's preseason poll and play underclassman roulette.

The program opens with the headlines from the weekend as Fernandez made it to Sunday's Alabama football practice. We discuss Lotzier Brooks' apparent injury and what it means for a freshman seeking early playing time. Has another wide receiver emerged and solidified himself as the Crimson Tide's fourth option in 2025? We address offensive line movement over the weekend and contextualize what may be happening with the adjustments up front early in fall camp.

The program then dives into Brett McMurphy's preseason top 25 poll as we're one week away from the AP Top 25 releasing its initial poll for the 2025 season. Is Alabama too high or too low? Which program is surprisingly left out?

Brett McMurphy's Preseason Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Penn State
  3. Texas
  4. Clemson
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Oregon
  9. Miami
  10. LSU
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Kansas State
  14. SMU
  15. Florida
  16. Illinois
  17. Utah
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Tennessee
  20. Arizona State
  21. Ole Miss
  22. USC
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Indiana
  25. Louisville

We finally get into our game for the day "Underclassmen Roulette" as we spin the wheel and discuss a number of Alabama underclassmen. Where will Cole Adams and Richard Young fit into the Crimson Tide offense this year? Will Keon Keely finally break out and become the 5-star player he was billed as in high school? Can Red Morgan find a role in a crowded Alabama defensive backfield? And which underclassmen will stand out as special teams stars this year?

The program dives into a handful of underclassmen and then sets up the day ahead as our reporters are heading to Alabama football's media day in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.

