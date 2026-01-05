Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Arkansas For First SEC Win: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball put together one of its best performances of the season on Sunday, dominating Arkansas in its SEC home opener for a 77-48 win. Ta'Mia Scott and Essence Cody scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Crimson Tide in the wire-to-wire victory.

Alabama was coming off its first loss of the season to No. 3 South Carolina. With the win, the Crimson Tide ties its best-ever start to a season at 15-1.

"I'm really proud of our team's response today. It was an amazing and tremendous effort as they executed the game plan," head coach Kristy Curry said. "It was our best crowd of the year. I'm so thankful to our fanbase for coming out and supporting this team as we're 15-1, and I'm really proud of who the team is trying to be. I loved our response today."

Curry's squad will have an incredibly tough test up next at home against Kentucky on Tuesday. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 11, but will jump into the top-10 in Monday's poll thanks to a road win over No. 5 LSU. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network+.

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Alabama 89, Kentucky 74

Women's basketball: Alabama 77, Arkansas 48

Did You Notice?

Derrick Henry rushed for 126 yards in the Ravens' season-ending loss to the Steelers. The 2015 Heisman winner fell just 26 yards short of winning the rushing title, which instead goes to James Cook. Henry is the first player to ever rush for 1500 yards in back-to-back seasons over the age of 30.

Derrick Henry has recorded his fifth career season with at least 1,500 rush yards 🔥



He ties Barry Sanders for the most such seasons in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/BdaOVzQx4b — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 5, 2026

Thanks to the Falcons' win over the Saints on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have won the NFC South. Bryce Young will get to play in his first career playoff game as Carolina hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

Will Reichard just capped off one of the greatest kicking seasons in NFL history. He went 3/3 against the Packers on Sunday to finish 33/35 on the season. Both of Reichard's misses came because he hit cable wires that were in the way of his kicks. He also went a perfect 31/31 on PATs.

.@WillReichard is the first kicker in NFL history to boast a field goal percentage of at least 93.5% while connecting on at least 11 field goals from 50+ yards in a single season. pic.twitter.com/WyGeiEFriG — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) January 1, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 5, 1989: Riggs Stephenson, who played 14 years in the majors, had a career batting average of .336 and finished fifth in National League MVP voting in 1932, was born in Tuscaloosa.

January 5, 1901: Luke Sewell, who played 20 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher and never struck out more than 27 times was born in Titus, Alabama. The brother of Hall of Fame shortstop Joe, Sewell played in 1,630 games, accumulating 1,393 hits in 5,383 at bats for a .259 career batting average along with 20 home runs, 698 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .323.

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would."

— Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

Check Us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This: