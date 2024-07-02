Alabama Women's Basketball Announces Addition to Staff: Roll Call, July 2, 2024
On the heels of the best season in the tenure of head coach Kristy Curry, the Alabama women's basketball program officially announced a new staff member on Monday. Kevin Markle is set to join the Crimson Tide as associate strength and conditioning coach.
Markle spent the last three seasons at Stony Brook, culminating in a CAA regular season title at the end of his tenure. He has previously served in various roles at Louisnana Tech, UMass Lowell, Penn State and Wagner. At Stony Brook, Markle was assistant director of athletic performance.
The Crimson Tide won 24 games in 2023-24, Curry's 11th season with the team, and earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama also received a double-bye in the conference tournament after finishing fourth in the SEC standings and won its NCAA Tournament opener against Florida State before falling to No. 1 seed Texas.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Donta Hall reportedly has interest from NBA teams. He now plays overseas for AS Monaco, where he has been successful, and the center has previously turned down the NBA to stay with Monaco. Hall has had past NBA stints with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic. Reports further indicate that his contract contains an NBA-out clause.
- The Alabama baseball team has received a transfer portal commitment from former LSU catcher Brady Neal, who played at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this past season for the Tigers and could be in pole position to replace Mac Guscette as the Crimson Tide's starting catcher. The left-handed hitter batted .276 in 2024 with 31 runs driven in.
