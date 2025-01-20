Alabama Women's Basketball Crushes Arkansas: Roll Call, January 20, 2025
The No. 19 Alabama women's basketball team was able to respond nicely after a loss at home to South Carolina this past Thursday. The Crimson Tide (17-3, 4-2 SEC) went on the road to Bud Walton Arena and crushed Arkansas 94-62.
Zaay Green had 21 points, while Karly Weathers hit five triples en route to 19 points of her own. The team continues to amass victories even in the continued absence of Sarah Ashlee Barker, who went down early this month in a game against Florida and has not played since.
"With Sarah Ashlee [Barker] out, and the way this team just continues to dig deep and step up through adversity, I could not be more proud. I thought that Karly [Weathers] was unbelievable today, on a day where you really try to take away Aaliyah [Nye]. She [Weathers] stepped up in a big way and let the game come to her," said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry in a press release. "It's a really special day for us to have the opportunity to play today for We Back Pat and what Coach Pat Summit has meant to so many of us, and how she has infused each and every one of us with a mission to continue to play, coach and teach the right way, to be the hardest workers in the room and to represent our game by the way that you lead."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: at Furman in Greenville, S.C. (10 a.m. CT)
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Arkansas 94-62 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Did You Notice?
- It was a successful weekend for the Alabama cheer squads, as the co-ed squad took home the UCA national championship (its first in 10 years) and the all-girl squad finished as national runner-up.
- The Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on Sunday night. Even so, 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama tailback Derrick Henry was able to find the end zone and finished his maiden season with the Ravens having had a fantastic year.
- Justin Thomas crossed the $60 million threshold in career earnings with a second-place finish at the American Express on Sunday. He became the 11th player to exceed that mark.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- January 20, 1702: French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, establish Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.
- January 20, 1974: Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named an Academic All-American. A pre-medicine student, Hall had a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant