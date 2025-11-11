Alabama Women's Basketball Has Best Game of Season, Beats Alcorn State: Roll Call
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama women's basketball team routed Alcorn State on Monday night for a 92-39 home win, easily its best performance in the early stages of the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide (3-0) was led in scoring by junior center Essence Cody, who had 17 points. Freshman guard Ace Austin had 16 in her most extensive collegiate action, playing 24 minutes.
"[We're] just still learning each other, we're still working and just getting each other better," Cody said, "and just encouraging each other."
Redshirt senior guard Jessica Timmons, one of four Crimson Tide players with nine points, made her biggest impact on the boards. She had two makes from three-point range, but led all players on both teams with eight rebounds and equaled Alcorn State's offensive rebound total by herself. Alabama had three players in double figures: Cody, Austin and senior Middle Tennessee transfer Ta'Mia Scott (11 points). Scott and fellow senior Karly Weathers both had a trip of three-point baskets.
"[Austin] does such a great job distributing, finding the open person," Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry said. "She's really hard to trap. She's just so selfless. There's times where I want her to look to score a little more."
Timmons is back in the team's lineup after missing all of last season recuperating from a knee injury that cost her the ability to appear in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The beginning of this season marks her third in the program, and performing on the glass isn't an area she wants to neglect just because she plays the guard position.
"It's something I have to improve on, something we have to improve on, daily," Timmons said of rebounding. "Just having that grit, that dawg mentality to go in there and get a[n] offensive board, a defensive board, just so we can push the tempo, score in transition and kinda do the things that our coaches harp on."
The Lady Braves (1-2) did not have any players score 10 points or more. Alcorn State was also outrebounded 39-26. Alabama made 20 more shots from the field than did the visitors (33 to 13). The game was never in much doubt; the Crimson Tide led 24-8 after the first quarter.
"We know we're at our best when there's great balance," Curry said. "I just thought it was a really good team win. Thought we really cared and shared the ball and got out in transition. Was good to see that throughout the stat sheet."
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, November 11, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: UTR PTT Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Alcorn State 92-39 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Andrii Zimnokh, Jacob Olar, Vit Kalina and Damien Nezar all secured wins on day one of the UTR PTT Tuscaloosa Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama women's soccer team was given a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Northwestern at the Alabama Soccer Stadium on Friday night. It's Alabama's third time hosting at least one NCAA Tournament match in four seasons.
- Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs' performance with the Detroit Lions since being drafted in 2023 has earned him franchise accolades that put him in rarified air.
- Former Crimson Tide defensive star Marlon Humphrey might be headed for a stint on the sidelines.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.
- November 11, 1990: Derrick Thomas set an NFL record with seven sacks, which still stands, during Kansas City’s 17-16 loss to Seattle.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough."- Jalen Hurts on 2017 win over Miss. State