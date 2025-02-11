Alabama Women's Basketball Moves Up in AP Poll: Roll Call, February 11, 2025
The Alabama women's basketball team got a bump up in the latest AP Poll, from No. 23 to No. 21 in the country, as a reward for a 2-0 showing in games played last week.
The Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-4 SEC) defeated Florida 84-66 on Feb. 6 and followed that showing up with an 80-60 win against Mississippi State on Feb. 9. Both contests were on the road.
Alabama has now won three consecutive games. However, the team is on a bye week and as such will not play before the next poll is released on Feb. 17; the Crimson Tide's next game is a home matchup against Texas A&M that evening at 7 p.m. CT.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: at Texas in Austin, Texas, 8 p.m. CT. Watch Listen Live Stats
- Women's tennis: vs. Georgia Tech in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT.
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts shared an emotional moment with his father after winning MVP honors as a champion of Super Bowl 59.
- JD Davison recorded a double-double for the Maine Celtics on Monday night, with 32 points and 13 assists to go with eight rebounds. Davison played one season with the Crimson Tide (2021-22) before declaring for the NBA Draft.
- The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks announced Feb. 8 that the club released former Alabama football player Antonio Alfano. He played in four games with the Elks.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 200 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- February 11, 1943: For the second straight year, former Alabama star Don Hutson was named the NFL "Player of the Year" in a poll of voters from nine newspapers. The 30-year-old held 11 NFL receiving records, including his 138 points scored in 1942. Hutson led the NFL in receiving with 74 catches for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs. Hutson was an All-NFL pick for the fifth consecutive season.
- February 11, 1997: Damien Harris was born in Richmond, Ky.; Deionte Thompson was born in Orange, Texas.
- February 11, 1998: Josh Jacobs was born in Tulsa, Okla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Honey buns … It hurts to talk about it.”- Damien Harris on what he hated giving up
